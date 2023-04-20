CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Stock Price Down 2.5%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20. 99,499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 203,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
CloudMD Software & Services Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.24. The firm has a market cap of C$55.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.62.
CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile
CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.
