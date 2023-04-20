Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Plans $1.60 — Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.6048 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.

Coca-Cola FEMSA has a dividend payout ratio of 6.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to earn $5.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Shares of KOF stock opened at $83.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.49. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.63. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after purchasing an additional 31,937 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 21.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,268,000 after acquiring an additional 126,365 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 629,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,717,000 after acquiring an additional 116,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,510,000 after acquiring an additional 176,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 455,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,887,000 after acquiring an additional 82,759 shares in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KOF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $77.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

