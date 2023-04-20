Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Sold by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 83.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 7.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 53.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. 47.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNS stock opened at $61.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.34. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $52.34 and a one year high of $87.49.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $126.08 million during the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 60.65%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 65.71%.

CNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

