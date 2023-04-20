Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 219,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $17,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $76.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,461,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.85.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

