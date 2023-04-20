Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Short Interest Up 23.3% in March

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the March 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.6 days. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Columbia Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CLBK traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $19.25. 116,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,976. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Columbia Financial has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $22.86.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $95.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Financial will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Columbia Financial

Institutional Trading of Columbia Financial

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Kemly bought 2,500 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $43,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,743.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Thomas J. Kemly bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $43,975.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,743.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Dennis E. Gibney acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,313.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLBK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth $5,678,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 12.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 78,029 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 114.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 65,377 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,010 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 276.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 52,985 shares during the period. 13.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Financial

(Get Rating)

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.