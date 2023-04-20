Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 555,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 683,700 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 111,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping Price Performance

NASDAQ BBCP traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $6.64. The company had a trading volume of 70,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $8.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $93.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.72 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Concrete Pumping will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 409.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the period. 35.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concrete Pumping

(Get Rating)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.