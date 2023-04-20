Conflux Trading Down 15.7% This Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. During the last week, Conflux has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001155 BTC on exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $907.60 million and approximately $300.93 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,222.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00313505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00012300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00070983 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.77 or 0.00541312 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.68 or 0.00434684 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003517 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,784,863,484 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,784,688,998.8454175 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.31982875 USD and is down -12.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $272,508,208.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

