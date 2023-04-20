Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Conformis Price Performance

Shares of CFMS opened at $1.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89. Conformis has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $15.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conformis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Conformis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Conformis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Conformis by 83.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Conformis by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Conformis by 4.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,763,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 188,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

