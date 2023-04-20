Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys Shares of 94,928 YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 94,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.11% of YETI as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,556,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,503,000 after acquiring an additional 53,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,208,000 after acquiring an additional 90,088 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,536 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,692,000 after acquiring an additional 289,335 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,454,000 after acquiring an additional 434,669 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.43. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $57.31.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

