Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.08% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 59.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $113.00 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $115.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.24. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $475.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

SSD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $168,855.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $96,336.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $168,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,703.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

