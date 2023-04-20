Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 31,249 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its position in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,133 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,249 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in American Software were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMSWA. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in American Software by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,040,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 113,717 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in American Software by 763.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 65,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 58,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in American Software by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 20,054 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in American Software by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Software in the third quarter worth about $184,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

American Software Price Performance

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $134,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,997.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, President H Allan Dow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $186,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 97,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $134,212.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,997.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,877 shares of company stock worth $1,478,563. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Software stock opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $431.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 0.82. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $19.34.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. American Software had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. American Software’s payout ratio is 137.50%.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

