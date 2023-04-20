Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Trims Stake in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its position in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.23% of ICF International worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ICF International by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 185,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after acquiring an additional 18,580 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,367,000 after acquiring an additional 25,575 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ICFI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ICF International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on ICF International from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

ICF International stock opened at $110.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.59. ICF International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.98 and a 1-year high of $121.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.76.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $475.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.27 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. ICF International’s payout ratio is 16.52%.

In other ICF International news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $43,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

