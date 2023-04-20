Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Given New C$1.25 Price Target at CIBC

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 17.22% from the stock’s current price.

Conifex Timber Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Conifex Timber stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.51. 8,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,395. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.59. Conifex Timber has a twelve month low of C$1.36 and a twelve month high of C$2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.61.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

