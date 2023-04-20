Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Given New C$1.25 Price Target at CIBC

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 17.22% from the stock’s current price.
Conifex Timber Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of Conifex Timber stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.51. 8,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,395. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.59. Conifex Timber has a twelve month low of C$1.36 and a twelve month high of C$2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.61.
About Conifex Timber
