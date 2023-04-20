ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is Navellier & Associates Inc.’s Largest Position

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 3.1% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $15,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 60.5% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP traded down $2.78 on Thursday, reaching $102.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,641,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,602,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.81. The stock has a market cap of $124.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Articles

