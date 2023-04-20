Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Holdings Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,191 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $16,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.6 %

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $98.14 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.93. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Stories

