Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Copa Stock Down 2.0 %

CPA stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.31. Copa has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $98.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.17.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $890.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.42 million. Copa had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copa will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Copa’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

Institutional Trading of Copa

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth $435,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth $4,152,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth $1,904,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 96.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

