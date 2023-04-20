Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Copa Stock Down 2.0 %
CPA stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.31. Copa has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $98.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.17.
Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $890.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.42 million. Copa had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copa will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on CPA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.13.
Institutional Trading of Copa
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth $435,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth $4,152,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth $1,904,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 96.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Copa
Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Copa (CPA)
