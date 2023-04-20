CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Shares of CRMD stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 150,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,846. CorMedix has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,403,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 400,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,796,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 3,051.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 664,473 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 100,011 shares during the last quarter. 26.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRMD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded CorMedix to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a report on Friday, March 31st.

CorMedix, Inc is a pharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of diseases and conditions. The company was founded by Antony E. Pfaffle on July 28, 2006 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ.

