Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Down 11.1% in March

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the March 15th total of 6,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 769,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance
CRF remained flat at $7.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,678. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $12.09.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.1173 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 19.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is an open-end, diverse management organization. Its primary goal is to pursue capital growth, with current income as a secondary goal. The corporation makes investments in a variety of industries, including real estate, utilities, industrials, health care, financial services, telecommunication networks, and information systems.
Further Reading
