Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Down 11.1% in March

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the March 15th total of 6,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 769,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance

CRF remained flat at $7.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,678. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $12.09.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.1173 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 19.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 413.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is an open-end, diverse management organization. Its primary goal is to pursue capital growth, with current income as a secondary goal. The corporation makes investments in a variety of industries, including real estate, utilities, industrials, health care, financial services, telecommunication networks, and information systems.

