Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Short Interest Up 18.4% in March

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 470,600 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the March 15th total of 397,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cosmos Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COSM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 180,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,453. Cosmos Health has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $62.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Activity at Cosmos Health

In other Cosmos Health news, CEO Grigorios Siokas purchased 2,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $54,540.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,012 shares in the company, valued at $27,611,502.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COSM. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Cosmos Health by 444.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71,799 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosmos Health during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cosmos Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Cosmos Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000.

Cosmos Health, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the importation, exportation, distribution, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It is also involved in the research and development of its business units, and acquisition of pharmaceutical companies. The firm offers over-the-counter drugs, branded and generic medicines, and dietary and vitamin supplements.

