CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 2,063.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,592 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 232.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 50.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

Insider Activity

CoStar Group Price Performance

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.70. The stock had a trading volume of 296,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,915. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $85.37. The company has a quick ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 74.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.96 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 16.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Further Reading

