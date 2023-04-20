Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.02 Per Share

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share by the retailer on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

Costco Wholesale has a payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Costco Wholesale to earn $15.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $496.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.95. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $609.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,566 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 455.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

