Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,626 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.6% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $60,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,762 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $331,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,432,900,000 after buying an additional 491,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,591 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,730,000 after purchasing an additional 452,691 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:COST traded up $12.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $508.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $609.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,668 shares of company stock worth $3,290,566. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. William Blair initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

