Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.02 Per Share

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share by the retailer on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

Costco Wholesale has a payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Costco Wholesale to earn $15.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $496.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $609.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $489.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,566 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.