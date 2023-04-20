Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.02 Per Share

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share by the retailer on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.
Costco Wholesale has a payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Costco Wholesale to earn $15.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.
Costco Wholesale Price Performance
Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $496.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $609.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $489.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.79.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,566 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)
- Intuitive Surgical Carves A Bottom And Preps For Higher Prices
- Baker Hughes Is A High-Yield Play On Electrification
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Mix Some Good with Some Concerns
- Is Bank of America a Good Stock to Buy?
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.