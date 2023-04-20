Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,035.34

Shares of Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,035.34 ($37.56) and traded as high as GBX 3,096 ($38.31). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 3,020 ($37.37), with a volume of 237,165 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Cranswick Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,018.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,035.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. The stock has a market cap of £1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,600.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50.

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

