Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive Purchases 137,000 Shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Stock

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) major shareholder Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive purchased 137,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $61,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,863,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,500.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 17th, Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive acquired 4,800 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $2,160.00.
- On Thursday, April 13th, Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive purchased 140,134 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $63,060.30.
- On Tuesday, April 11th, Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive bought 129,000 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $56,760.00.
- On Thursday, April 6th, Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive acquired 339,000 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $149,160.00.
- On Tuesday, April 4th, Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive bought 195,938 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $86,212.72.
Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance
NASDAQ CEMI remained flat at $0.45 on Thursday. 157,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,308. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI)
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
- Can D.R. Horton Shares Raise The Roof, Or Is This The Ceiling?
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.