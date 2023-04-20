Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive Purchases 137,000 Shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Stock

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) major shareholder Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive purchased 137,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $61,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,863,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,500.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive acquired 4,800 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $2,160.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive purchased 140,134 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $63,060.30.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive bought 129,000 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $56,760.00.

On Thursday, April 6th, Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive acquired 339,000 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $149,160.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive bought 195,938 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $86,212.72.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CEMI remained flat at $0.45 on Thursday. 157,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,308. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEMI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 457,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

