Critical Comparison: Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) & EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY – Get Rating) and EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Capita and EVO Payments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capita 0 1 2 0 2.67 EVO Payments 0 4 0 0 2.00

EVO Payments has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.03%. Given EVO Payments’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EVO Payments is more favorable than Capita.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capita $4.38 billion 0.15 $308.98 million N/A N/A EVO Payments $543.08 million 3.24 $5.28 million ($0.12) -283.23

This table compares Capita and EVO Payments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Capita has higher revenue and earnings than EVO Payments.

Profitability

This table compares Capita and EVO Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capita N/A N/A N/A EVO Payments 0.97% -7.74% 3.67%

Volatility and Risk

Capita has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVO Payments has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of EVO Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of EVO Payments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EVO Payments beats Capita on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capita

Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services. The company was founded by Rodney Malcolm Aldridge in 1984 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc. is a holding company, which provides payment technology and services. The firm offers payment and commerce solutions. It operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Chile. The Europe segment includes operations in Poland, Germany, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Czech Republic, as well as support of merchants in surrounding markets. The company was founded by Rafik R. Sidhom in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

