Cronos (CRO) Price Down 3.8% This Week

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Cronos token can currently be bought for $0.0679 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and approximately $29.50 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00065106 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00040267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00020825 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

