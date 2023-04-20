Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.58-7.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.07.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.9 %

Crown Castle stock opened at $133.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Crown Castle has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.97. The stock has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.55.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 648.2% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading

