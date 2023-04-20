Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCIGet Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.58-7.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.07.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.9 %

Crown Castle stock opened at $133.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Crown Castle has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.97. The stock has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.55.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCIGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 648.2% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

