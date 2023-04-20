Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCIGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.58-$7.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CCI. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.07.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $129.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Crown Castle has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.97. The stock has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.55.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 648.2% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

