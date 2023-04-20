Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.70

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.70 and traded as high as $0.99. Curis shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 737,749 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Curis Trading Down 12.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $75.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.93.

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Curis had a negative net margin of 557.68% and a negative return on equity of 94.33%. The company had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRIS. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Curis by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Curis by 656.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 275,407 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Curis in the first quarter worth about $143,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Curis by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,587,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after buying an additional 306,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Curis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,241,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after buying an additional 38,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

