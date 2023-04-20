Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.70

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRISGet Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.70 and traded as high as $0.99. Curis shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 737,749 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Curis Trading Down 12.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $75.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.93.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRISGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Curis had a negative net margin of 557.68% and a negative return on equity of 94.33%. The company had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curis

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRIS. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Curis by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Curis by 656.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 275,407 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Curis in the first quarter worth about $143,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Curis by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,587,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after buying an additional 306,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Curis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,241,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after buying an additional 38,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

Featured Stories

