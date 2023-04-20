Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CWK. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

Shares of CWK opened at $9.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.34. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00.

Institutional Trading of Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,266,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,156,000 after buying an additional 256,001 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at about $841,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 258,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 92,687 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cushman & Wakefield

(Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.