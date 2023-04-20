CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

CVS stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.25. 8,554,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,183,825. The company has a market capitalization of $93.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.93.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 9,117.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,540 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $262,167,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

