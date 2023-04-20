Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Short Interest Up 19.7% in March

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,500 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 180,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cyfrowy Polsat Stock Performance

CYFWF remained flat at $2.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51. Cyfrowy Polsat has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $2.48.

Cyfrowy Polsat Company Profile

Cyfrowy Polsat SA provides digital satellite platform and terrestrial television (TV), and telecommunication services in Poland. The company offers satellite and Internet pay television, mobile and fixed-line telephony, mobile and fixed-line broadband Internet access, wholesale, and TV broadcasting and production services, as well as online content, news, and video sharing services.

