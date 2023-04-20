DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on UiPath (NYSE:PATH)

Stock analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

PATH has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.39.

UiPath Price Performance

NYSE PATH traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,296,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015,449. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.96. UiPath has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. UiPath had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,624,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,281,837.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,624,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,281,837.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,006.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,000 shares of company stock worth $2,194,120 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,567 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,208 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

