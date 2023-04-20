DA Davidson Trims Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Target Price to $37.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CFG. Wedbush lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.56.

CFG opened at $30.50 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $28.27 and a twelve month high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

