DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) Short Interest Update

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DallasNews

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DALN. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of DallasNews by 50.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 357,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 119,154 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DallasNews in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in DallasNews by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DallasNews by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. 35.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DallasNews Stock Performance

DALN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.38. 6,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,110. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52. DallasNews has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.79.

DallasNews Announces Dividend

DallasNews ( NASDAQ:DALN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative return on equity of 34.84% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.61%. DallasNews’s payout ratio is -35.16%.

About DallasNews

DallasNews Corp. is a news and information publishing company, which owns and operates commercial printing, distribution, and direct mail service businesses. It operates through the following segments: Publishing and Marketing. The Publishing segment includes the operations of The Dallas Morning News and various niche publications targeting specific audiences.

