Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Argent Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 3.8% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Danaher worth $106,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Danaher by 515.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,348,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $606,643,000 after buying an additional 1,966,793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,867,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995,501 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Danaher by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,247,000 after purchasing an additional 567,006 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Danaher by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $634,834,000 after purchasing an additional 422,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,700,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $697,383,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR traded down $6.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $248.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,539. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.49. The firm has a market cap of $181.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

