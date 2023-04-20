Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Shares Gap Down to $254.76

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $254.76, but opened at $245.00. Danaher shares last traded at $246.58, with a volume of 791,272 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Danaher Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.49. The company has a market cap of $180.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

