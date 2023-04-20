Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Mizuho

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BTIG Research lowered Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Shares of DDOG opened at $69.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of -434.72 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Datadog has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $138.58.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $5,592,096.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,508,954.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $5,592,096.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,508,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $810,847.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,065 shares in the company, valued at $12,828,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 647,777 shares of company stock valued at $47,227,341. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 25.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Datadog by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Datadog by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

