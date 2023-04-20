Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 1,181 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $187.18. 829,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,299,471. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $94.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $198.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.41.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.