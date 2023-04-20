Dearborn Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,055 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $30,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.22.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.2 %

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $196.42. 785,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,560. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $168.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

