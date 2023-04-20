Dearborn Partners LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,448,000 after purchasing an additional 871,057 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,451,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,347,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 985,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,635,000 after buying an additional 292,275 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,128,000 after buying an additional 43,594 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 841,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,638,000 after acquiring an additional 132,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ IGIB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.07. 812,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,339. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $53.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.81.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
