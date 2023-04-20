Dearborn Partners LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,448,000 after purchasing an additional 871,057 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,451,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,347,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 985,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,635,000 after buying an additional 292,275 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,128,000 after buying an additional 43,594 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 841,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,638,000 after acquiring an additional 132,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.07. 812,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,339. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $53.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.81.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.