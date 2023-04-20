Dearborn Partners LLC Has $43.04 Million Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,589 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 175,193 shares during the period. Watsco accounts for approximately 1.7% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.45% of Watsco worth $43,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,181,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,956,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,841,000 after acquiring an additional 41,148 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Watsco by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSO traded up $16.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $333.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,910. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $356.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $306.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.23. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Watsco from $218.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.00.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

