Dearborn Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 3.1% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Automatic Data Processing worth $76,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $216.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.15 and its 200-day moving average is $234.11. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a market capitalization of $89.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

