Dearborn Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 57,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,238 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 103,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $1,658,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

Insider Activity at Southern

Southern Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,748. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.66 and its 200 day moving average is $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.93%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.