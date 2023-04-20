Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 128 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $371.03. 550,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,628. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $276.83 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.25.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.84.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

