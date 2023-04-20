Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 683 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 1,004.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Down 0.1 %

O traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.60. 634,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,595,370. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.60.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.