Decentralized Social Price Up 9.8% This Week (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. In the last week, Decentralized Social has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for about $12.73 or 0.00045092 BTC on exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $134.04 million and approximately $351,969.39 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

