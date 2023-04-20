Decred (DCR) Price Reaches $19.40

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Decred coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.40 or 0.00068703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decred has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a total market capitalization of $288.97 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00143158 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00037835 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00040493 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003611 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,891,660 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.