DeepOnion Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $686,061.08 and approximately $0.64 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00144079 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00069082 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00036949 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00040548 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003602 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,913,426 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.